Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,418,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,036,000 after purchasing an additional 289,090 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 717,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 282,175 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,766,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Nomad Foods by 11.5% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,267,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after purchasing an additional 130,792 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 6.4% during the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,532,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,213,000 after buying an additional 92,844 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $20.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.77. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Nomad Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

