NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,751 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.2% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12,898.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,292,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,836,220,000 after purchasing an additional 55,859,917 shares during the period. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,589,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,101,133,000 after buying an additional 11,525,969 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,908,236,000 after buying an additional 6,526,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in NVIDIA by 14.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 47,220,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,734,483,000 after buying an additional 6,118,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Melius Research raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.69.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $110.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

