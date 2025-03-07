NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,576 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.4% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12,898.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 56,292,986 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,836,220,000 after purchasing an additional 55,859,917 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,589,905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $66,101,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,908,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526,200 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 47,220,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,734,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118,674 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 480,899 shares in the company, valued at $65,056,016.72. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.69.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $110.57 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.75. The company has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

