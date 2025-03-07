Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Okta from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Okta Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Okta

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $111.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09. Okta has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $116.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.70.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $217,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,191. This represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 130,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $13,650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 979,482 shares of company stock worth $88,072,216. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Okta by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,583,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,414,000 after purchasing an additional 938,509 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $234,992,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,385,000 after acquiring an additional 135,110 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,236,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,786 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2,135.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,914,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

