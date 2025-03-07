Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Okta from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Get Okta alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on OKTA

Okta Trading Down 4.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $111.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of -317.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09. Okta has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $116.96.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,015,437. This represents a 4.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $13,650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 979,482 shares of company stock valued at $88,072,216. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 3,507.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.