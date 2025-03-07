Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Raised to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $125.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $90.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Okta’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

OKTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Okta from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Okta from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $111.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Okta has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $116.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.54 and its 200 day moving average is $82.70. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of -317.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 233,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $19,180,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 130,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $13,650,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 979,482 shares of company stock worth $88,072,216 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 3,507.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

