Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Okta from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.10.

Shares of OKTA opened at $111.22 on Tuesday. Okta has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $116.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of -317.77, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.70.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 233,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $19,180,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $217,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,191. This trade represents a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 979,482 shares of company stock valued at $88,072,216. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 3,507.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

