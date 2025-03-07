Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,305,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,980 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Olin were worth $44,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Olin by 6.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,838,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,095,000 after purchasing an additional 531,330 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 24.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,452,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,661,000 after acquiring an additional 685,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,295,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,168,000 after acquiring an additional 37,043 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Olin by 19.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,015,000 after acquiring an additional 172,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olin by 70.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 544,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,140,000 after acquiring an additional 225,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Olin Trading Down 1.8 %

Olin stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average is $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.61.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Olin’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Olin declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 45% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In related news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane bought 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $203,435.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,435. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

