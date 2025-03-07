ON (NYSE:ONON) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on ON in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ON from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

NYSE:ONON opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. ON has a 12-month low of $27.37 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ON in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ON in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in ON in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

