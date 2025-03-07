OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 180.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in OneMain were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Stock Performance

Shares of OMF opened at $49.38 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $41.70 and a one year high of $58.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.82.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 98.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on OneMain from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OMF

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OneMain news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $157,500.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,831 shares in the company, valued at $887,960.79. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneMain Profile

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.