Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $378.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $427.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.75.

Insider Transactions at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Rebecca Taub sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $461,789.49. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 457,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,033,127.10. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carole Huntsman sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.24, for a total transaction of $116,328.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,235.12. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,787 shares of company stock worth $7,351,029. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $328.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of -0.38. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $189.00 and a one year high of $377.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.32) by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $103.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

