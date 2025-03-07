Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $369,000 Stock Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 10.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Genesis Energy during the third quarter worth about $139,000. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Genesis Energy Price Performance

Shares of GEL opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $725.55 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 2.16%.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.23%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

