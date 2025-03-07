Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $380,000 Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.4% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 6,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on LMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $82.49 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.39 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average of $94.86.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.