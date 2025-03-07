Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 123.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE MAA opened at $166.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.73 and a 1 year high of $173.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $155.39 and its 200 day moving average is $157.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.27%.

MAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $173.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

