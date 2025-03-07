Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BILL. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BILL by 48.2% in the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,121,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,191,000 after buying an additional 1,666,316 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BILL by 5,201.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,173,000 after buying an additional 384,217 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 87.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 690,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,447,000 after purchasing an additional 321,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 45.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,264,000 after purchasing an additional 279,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,413,000 after purchasing an additional 274,701 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:BILL opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $100.19. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4,761.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. Research analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of BILL from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on BILL

About BILL

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.