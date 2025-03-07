Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BILL. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BILL by 48.2% in the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,121,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,191,000 after buying an additional 1,666,316 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BILL by 5,201.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,173,000 after buying an additional 384,217 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 87.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 690,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,447,000 after purchasing an additional 321,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 45.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,264,000 after purchasing an additional 279,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,413,000 after purchasing an additional 274,701 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BILL Trading Down 3.7 %
NYSE:BILL opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $100.19. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4,761.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of BILL from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.72.
About BILL
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
