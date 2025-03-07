Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,561 Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 6,864,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $246,968,000 after purchasing an additional 165,242 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 312,918 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 13,930 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 39,989 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Winebrenner Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Price Performance

RRC stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.10. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $626.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RRC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRC

Range Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.