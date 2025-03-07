Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,903 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,903 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 231,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.71. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

(Free Report)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.