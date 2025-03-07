Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $300,000 Position in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 854.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of RxSight by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of RxSight by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of RxSight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RxSight alerts:

RxSight Stock Down 3.9 %

RXST stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.41. RxSight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $66.54.

Insider Transactions at RxSight

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. As a group, analysts expect that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RxSight news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley purchased 1,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.18 per share, with a total value of $44,992.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,992.74. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $108,631.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,913.21. This trade represents a 32.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RXST shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RxSight from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on RxSight from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on RxSight from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on RxSight in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

Read Our Latest Report on RXST

RxSight Company Profile

(Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.