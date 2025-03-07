Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 61.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Nomad Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.77. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86.

Nomad Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Nomad Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

About Nomad Foods

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.