Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 173 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.9% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 65,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,127,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $207.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.89. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $218.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.81.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

