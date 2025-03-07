Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 23 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 562.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,095,000 after acquiring an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $480.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.06 and a 12 month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 41.70%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $559.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.41.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

