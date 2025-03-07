Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 480 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in ON by 214.8% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in ON by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,376,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,213,000 after acquiring an additional 349,789 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ON in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in ON by 584.8% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 83,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 71,436 shares during the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONON opened at $49.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.42, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.35. On Holding AG has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $64.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ON from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ON from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ON from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ON from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

ON Profile

(Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

Featured Articles

