Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Birkenstock by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,102,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,923,000 after acquiring an additional 78,093 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Birkenstock by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,128,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,923,000 after acquiring an additional 809,784 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Birkenstock by 581.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,755,000 after acquiring an additional 463,191 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Birkenstock by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 501,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,734,000 after acquiring an additional 128,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Birkenstock by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 133,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.
Birkenstock Stock Down 2.0 %
BIRK stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.67. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $64.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on BIRK. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Birkenstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.31.
Read Our Latest Report on Birkenstock
About Birkenstock
Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Birkenstock
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Investing in Small-Cap AI: Powering the Next Tech Revolution
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Occidental Petroleum Drops to 52-Week Low: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Super Micro Computer Is Now NASDAQ Compliant—But Is It a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.