Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Birkenstock by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,102,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,923,000 after acquiring an additional 78,093 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Birkenstock by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,128,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,923,000 after acquiring an additional 809,784 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Birkenstock by 581.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,755,000 after acquiring an additional 463,191 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Birkenstock by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 501,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,734,000 after acquiring an additional 128,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Birkenstock by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 133,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Birkenstock Stock Down 2.0 %

BIRK stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.67. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $64.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $385.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.80 million. Birkenstock had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 9.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BIRK. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Birkenstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.31.

Read Our Latest Report on Birkenstock

About Birkenstock

(Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.