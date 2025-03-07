Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 2,309 Shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.12% of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QAI. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 58.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 145.2% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,185 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $550,000.

Shares of QAI opened at $31.48 on Friday. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.41 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.97.

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

