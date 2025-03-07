Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 2,486 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 18.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,434,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,496,000 after buying an additional 226,324 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,140,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,037,000 after buying an additional 25,252 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,014,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,435,000 after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 908,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,738,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 6.0% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 871,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,641,000 after buying an additional 49,490 shares during the last quarter.

VONV opened at $82.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.66. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a one year low of $74.11 and a one year high of $87.97.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

