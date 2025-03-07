Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 3,044 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 215.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,651,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,799,393,000 after acquiring an additional 281,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,555,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,868,000 after acquiring an additional 169,922 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,630 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,838,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,213,000 after acquiring an additional 299,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,265,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,455,000 after acquiring an additional 390,332 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $169.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.34 and a twelve month high of $175.41.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total value of $149,056.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,088.16. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $88,785.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,967.06. The trade was a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,268 shares of company stock worth $11,262,789. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

