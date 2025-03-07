Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 6,077 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corebridge Financial

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 121,956,256 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $3,837,963,376.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,282,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,584,743.74. The trade was a 48.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corebridge Financial Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE CRBG opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $35.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.79.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 22.69%. Research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Corebridge Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Corebridge Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.29.

Corebridge Financial Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

