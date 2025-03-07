Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 9,567 Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BITB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 6,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 22,415 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares during the period.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of BITB stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $59.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

