Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,670. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.62, for a total value of $1,497,319.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,146,175.90. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $3,449,757 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Evercore ISI raised Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $271.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.38.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $253.92 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $191.97 and a one year high of $258.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.48. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

