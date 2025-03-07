Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,042 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 254.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 561.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

NYSE BEN opened at $20.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $28.61.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.92%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

