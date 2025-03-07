Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VRP stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.