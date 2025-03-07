Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 187.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,049,000 after buying an additional 83,015 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,227 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Royal Gold stock opened at $150.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Gold, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $155.64.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 46.15%. On average, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Insider Transactions at Royal Gold

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $82,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,950. The trade was a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGLD. Raymond James boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $154.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.