Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TENB. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Tenable by 24.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 55.3% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP grew its holdings in Tenable by 11.1% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Tenable in the third quarter worth $2,494,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Tenable by 84.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $254,946.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,523 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,517.68. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $31,162.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,544.68. This trade represents a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,437 shares of company stock worth $477,918 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TENB

Tenable Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.84. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.43 and a beta of 0.87. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.