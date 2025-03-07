Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $494,000 Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,375 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 993.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Macquarie lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of PLYA opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $13.40.
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $218.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.26 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 6.84%. Equities analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Profile
Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. The firm’s geographical segments include Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Playa Hotels & Resorts
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Investing in Small-Cap AI: Powering the Next Tech Revolution
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Occidental Petroleum Drops to 52-Week Low: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Super Micro Computer Is Now NASDAQ Compliant—But Is It a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.