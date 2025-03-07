Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of ArrowMark Financial worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $896,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in ArrowMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in ArrowMark Financial by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 18,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in ArrowMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BANX opened at $21.22 on Friday. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $21.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.74.

In other news, Director John Scott Emrich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $53,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,468. This represents a 28.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

