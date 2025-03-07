Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $564,000 Stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 35,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 23,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 441.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.47. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $219.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. As a group, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

