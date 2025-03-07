Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,429 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,193.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BLV stock opened at $70.24 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.43.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.