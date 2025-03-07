Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,429 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,193.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of BLV stock opened at $70.24 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.43.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
