Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BILL were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BILL. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of BILL by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BILL by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BILL by 12,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $47.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4,761.10, a P/E/G ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.36. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19.
BILL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BILL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on BILL from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.72.
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
