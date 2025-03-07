Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $613,000 Stock Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BILL were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BILL. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of BILL by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BILL by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BILL by 12,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $47.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4,761.10, a P/E/G ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.36. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BILL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on BILL from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.72.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BILL

BILL Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.