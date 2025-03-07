Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 32,237 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 109,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $19.22 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.1523 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.