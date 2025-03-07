Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $663,000 Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4,862.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $164.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.35 and a 200-day moving average of $169.53. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $135.67 and a 1 year high of $180.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

