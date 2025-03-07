Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $494,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,642,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,886,000 after buying an additional 95,324 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,878,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HII opened at $193.76 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $294.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.