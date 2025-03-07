Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $645,000 in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 225.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after buying an additional 100,825 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $764,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the third quarter worth about $666,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 57.6% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 185,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after buying an additional 67,725 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,757,000 after buying an additional 202,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Down 4.2 %

DTM stock opened at $89.67 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.80.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 91.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays began coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

