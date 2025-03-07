Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,687 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LNC. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 95.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 459.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Lincoln National by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Lincoln National Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:LNC opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $39.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

