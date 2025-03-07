Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 566 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.1% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $81.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $88.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,210.88. The trade was a 60.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

