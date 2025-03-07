Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 5,872 Shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,872 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amplify High Income ETF were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 329.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify High Income ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000.

NYSEARCA YYY opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a market cap of $547.16 million, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.85. Amplify High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th.

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

