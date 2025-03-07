Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,484,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,846,000 after buying an additional 498,845 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,817,000. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 1,063,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,815,000 after buying an additional 25,421 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 664,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 46.4% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 634,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after buying an additional 200,877 shares during the period.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $25.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.15.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

