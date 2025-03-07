Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $229,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at $136,047.60. This represents a 62.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 747.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.60. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $82.81.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $1.90. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 2.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,862.50%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

