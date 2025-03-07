Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 56,522 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $1,821,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 61.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 179,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 803.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 60,620 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 785.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,194,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,394 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

ADMA Biologics Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $16.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 0.75.

ADMA Biologics Profile

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.