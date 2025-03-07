Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 213 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,061,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 118,036 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $9,328,385.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $131,741.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,139.94. This represents a 32.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 374,440 shares of company stock valued at $29,935,946. Company insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $75.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.26. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $92.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.05.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

