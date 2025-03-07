Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,749 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3,425.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 4.8 %

BATS:ITB opened at $100.28 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.48. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.57.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

